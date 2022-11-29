Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,499 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $779,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 111,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,802. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

