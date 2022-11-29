Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0382 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $65.46 million and approximately $42,800.02 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.03 or 0.07423786 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00494345 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.47 or 0.30068429 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,335,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,581,082 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,301,142 with 1,712,546,823 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03837906 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $51,464.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

