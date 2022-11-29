XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

