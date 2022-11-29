XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $57.05 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $57.05 million and $564,217.84 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0042629 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $519,486.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

