Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $51.78

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.78, but opened at $54.11. Yum China shares last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 28,055 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.