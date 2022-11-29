Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $40.08 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.08 or 0.00243369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $633.66 million and approximately $33.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00089574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,809,638 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

