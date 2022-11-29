ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0374 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $347,462.73 and approximately $16.71 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00242408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00088101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

