Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,976 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. 35,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,875. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.