Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $9,798,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

BERY stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. 7,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

