Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. 33,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,356. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 810,794 shares of company stock valued at $91,682,434 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

