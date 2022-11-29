Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $526.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,408. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

