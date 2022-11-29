Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $380,833,000 after purchasing an additional 767,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $3,907,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 98,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.