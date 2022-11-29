Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $247.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

