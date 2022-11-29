Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. 175,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,390,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

