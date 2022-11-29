Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 396,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 451,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 762,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 106,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

