Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 435 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,043. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

