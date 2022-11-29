Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,251. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

