Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $36.70 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after purchasing an additional 294,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,217. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.