Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chubb by 32.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,879,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.83. 6,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,268. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.76. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

