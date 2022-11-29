Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. 35,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

