Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,775 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after buying an additional 455,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 351,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,605. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

