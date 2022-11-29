Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 437,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

