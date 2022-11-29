Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 86,880 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,662 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 86,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,668 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $3,964,429 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. 5,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,033. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.