Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 92,797 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.44. 44,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,434. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

