Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,316 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.42% of Autoliv worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

ALV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.