Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,440 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,787. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

