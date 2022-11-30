112,089 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,886. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03.

