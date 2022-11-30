12,627 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 362,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.89. 3,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

