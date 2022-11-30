1,530 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 107.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,002. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

