1peco (1PECO) Price Tops $1.18

1peco (1PECO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00006872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market cap of $176.74 million and approximately $1,246.34 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

