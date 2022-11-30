23,892 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,892 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,522,000.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. 62,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.