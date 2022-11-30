2,499 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.