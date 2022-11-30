27,261 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

