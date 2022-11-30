3,215 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 353.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.