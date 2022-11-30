325 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $346.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day moving average is $282.14.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $9,757,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

