359,752 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Purchased by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance
JCICW stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,926. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.
