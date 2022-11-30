3i Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

3i Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TGOPY stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,734 ($20.74) to GBX 1,816 ($21.73) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

