400,199 Shares in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

VMCAW stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

