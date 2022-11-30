40,287 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $67.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

