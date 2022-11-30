43,401 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,710. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.