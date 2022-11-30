49,743 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Comerica comprises 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Comerica Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. 27,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.