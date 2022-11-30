49,743 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Comerica comprises 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.
Comerica Stock Down 1.6 %
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.
About Comerica
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comerica (CMA)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.