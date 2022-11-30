4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,225.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,225 ($50.54) and last traded at GBX 4,215 ($50.42), with a volume of 54008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,100 ($49.05).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,562.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,655.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,236.01.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

