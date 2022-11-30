52,572 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 337,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $4,809,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.94. 6,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

