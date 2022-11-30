5,259 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 68.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.40. 54,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.