59,399 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 92.6% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $2,700,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,480,000 after purchasing an additional 208,931 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 697,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 272,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 16,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

