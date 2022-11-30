7,062 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. 11,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

