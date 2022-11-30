87,254 Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,152,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Featured Articles

