9,506 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GD traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $249.47. 14,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

