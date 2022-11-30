AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 170 target price on the stock.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 0.83%. Analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

