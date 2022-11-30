AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 170 target price on the stock.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $49.43.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.