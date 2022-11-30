Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 110,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

ABT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 163,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,425. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. The company has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.